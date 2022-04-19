Atlanta United tries to move on after losing keeper Guzan

ATLANTA (AP) — Brad Guzan has been the last defense for Atlanta United almost since the beginning of the franchise. Now, the MLS club must figure out a way to get by without its goalkeeper and captain. The 37-year-old Guzan is done for the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in a 0-0 draw with Cincinnati last weekend. United is confident in his replacement, Bobby Shuttleworth, an MLS veteran who was brought in this season to back up Guzan and now takes over as the No. 1 keeper. Still, it was a shocking blow to lose one of the team’s most prominent players.