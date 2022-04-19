Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:52 PM

Barkov nets 3, Florida tops Isles to extend win streak to 11

By SCOTT CHARLES
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Aleksander Barkov had his third career hat trick, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Islanders. Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves and Eastern Conference-leading Florida extended its win streak to 11 games. Jonathan Huberdeau added three assists. Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Sebastion Aho scored for New York, and Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves in his fifth straight start as the Islanders fell for the second straight game.  

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content