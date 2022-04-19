Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:58 PM

Cole gets career-low 5 outs, pen leads Yanks over Tigers 4-2

By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Gerrit Cole lasted a career-low 1 2/3 innings, and Clarke Schmidt combined with four relievers to pitch three-hit shutout ball and lead the New York Yankees over the Detroit Tigers 4-2 in a series opener. Cole matched his career high of five walks and allowed two runs and one hit, throwing just 37 of 68 pitches for strikes. Starting the third season of a $324 million, nine-year contract, the 31-year-old right-hander has a 6.35 ERA in three starts and has pitched into the sixth inning just once. Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera singled off Cole leading off the second, his 2,996th hit.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content