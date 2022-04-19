Column: Spieth crossing $50M a reminder of Tiger’s standard

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Jordan Spieth is the 11th player to cross the $50 million mark in career PGA Tour money, and he’s also the youngest. All that does is serve as a reminder of the dominance of Tiger Woods. And not even inflation can diminish that. Spieth would be quick to acknowledge that without Woods driving increases in prize money over the years, he wouldn’t be at $50 million. Woods reached that benchmark in 2005. And then he hit $100 million seven years later. Money still matters. And what sets Woods apart is that he’s been atop the career money list for 22 years.