By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Strome scored twice, Adam Fox added a goal and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves as the New York Rangers recorded a third-straight shutout and their 50th win of the season, 3-0 over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Eric Comrie made 31 saves for the Jets, who were officially eliminated post-season contention with the loss.