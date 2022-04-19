Record-low crowd sees Robles, Gray help Nats top D’backs 6-1

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victor Robles was batting just .045 when his RBI double provided Washington’s first hit off Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner with two outs in the fifth inning, and the Nationals beat the Diamondbacks 6-1 in the opener of a split doubleheader. The game was played before an announced crowd of 9,261. That is the fewest fans to attend a home game for the Nationals since they moved from Montreal to Washington — other than during the coronavirus restrictions of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Josiah Gray earned the win by striking out eight batters in 5 1/3 innings. Bumgarner took the loss despite not allowing an earned run.