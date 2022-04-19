Ronaldo gets support from United, Liverpool fans at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo received an outpouring of solidarity from Manchester United fans and their Liverpool counterparts during a Premier League match he missed after the death of one of his new-born twins. The boy’s death was announced on Monday by Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. The show of support for United’s No. 7 came when the clock at Anfield hit seven minutes. A chant of “Viva Ronaldo” was started by the United fans. There followed a brief rendition from Liverpool supporters of their club anthem — “You’ll Never Walk Alone” — and applause around the stadium. United lost the game 4-0 to Liverpool.