Ruud advances to 3rd round in Barcelona Open

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Second-seeded Casper Ruud has defeated American Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Barcelona Open. Ruud broke serve four times to comfortably get past his 81st-ranked opponent. Ruud reached his maiden Masters 1000 final in Miami in March, losing to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina knocked out American Mackenzie McDonald 6-2, 6-2 and Lorenzo Musetti advanced with a 6-4, 7-6 win over 12th-seeded Daniel Evans.