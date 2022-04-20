Bielefeld fires coach in bid to avoid Bundesliga relegation

BIELEFELD, Germany (AP) — German club Arminia Bielefeld has fired Frank Kramer as coach in a last-ditch attempt to stave off Bundesliga relegation. The club says it has also released assistant coach Ilia Gruev “with immediate effect” and that Marco Kostmann is taking over as head coach for the rest of the season. Kramer’s last game was a 3-0 loss at home to Bayern Munich on Sunday, the club’s seventh consecutive game without a win. Six of those were defeats. It left Bielefeld second from the bottom in a direct relegation place. Four rounds remain. Bielefeld has won only two games since the league resumed after its winter break.