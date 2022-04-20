Boston fans don’t get to Irving, Celtics’ defense does.

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving behaved in Game 2 of the Brooklyn Nets playoff series against the Boston Celtics. He just didn’t play very well. The Nets point guard scored just 10 points on 4 of 13 shooting in Brooklyn’s 114-107 loss to Boston. The Celtics rallied from a 17-point deficit to improve to 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. And they did it to the delight of the Boston fans who have never forgiven Irving for opting out of his contract after vowing to finish his career with the Celtics. Kevin Durant also struggled, missing all 10 shots he took in the second half.