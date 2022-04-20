Bubble Jimmy, or a new version, back at right time for Heat

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — These are Jimmy Butler’s three highest-scoring games in a Miami uniform: 40 points against Milwaukee, 40 points against the Los Angeles Lakers, 45 points against Atlanta. And those efforts have quite a bit in common. He had at least 20 shot attempts and 12 free throws in each of those games. The Heat won all three contests. And all three happened in the playoffs. Butler’s best Miami moments tend to come when it matters most — the postseason.