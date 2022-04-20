Cabrera gets to 2,999 hits in Tigers’ 5-3 loss to Yankees

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera had three hits to move one shy of 3,000 in the Detroit Tigers’ 5-3 loss to the New York Yankees at chilly Comerica Park. Cabrera beat out an infield hit in the second inning and singled up the middle oin the fourth against Luis Severino, then grounded a single through the shortstop hole in the sixth off Chad Green (1-1). The crowd, announced at 17,268, rose to its feet as soon as the Yankees made the third out of the eighth. Cabrera struck out on a 1-2 sinker from Clay Holmes.