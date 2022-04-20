College Football Hall of Famer Bob Babich dies at 74

The Associated Press

Bob Babich, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame who played in the NFL for the Chargers and Browns, has died at age 74. The National Football Foundation says Babich died April 3 at his home in Clairemont, California. A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Babich played for coach Bo Schembechler at Miami University in Ohio. He was captain and a first-team All-American at linebacker in 1968, subsequently voted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994.