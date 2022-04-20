Eye injury knocks Bucks’ Portis out of Game 2 against Bulls

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis left Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Bulls after taking a shot to the face from Chicago’s Tristan Thompson late in the first quarter Wednesday. The Bucks announced early in the second half that Portis was out for the rest of the game with a right eye abrasion. Portis and Thompson were going after a rebound when an elbow from Thompson appeared to hit Portis near his eye. Portis went to the locker room at the end of the first quarter. No foul was called on the play.