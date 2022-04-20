Jaguars could justify drafting offensive tackle at No. 1

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Coach Doug Pederson’s first step in rebuilding the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars is clear: Get immediate help for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It’s why Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke added four offensive starters in free agency totaling $154.5 million. There’s more to come, too. No one would be shocked to see Pederson and Baalke take a similar, offense-heavy approach to next week’s NFL draft. The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick for the second consecutive year.