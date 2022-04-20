Leipzig beats Union 2-1 to reach German Cup final again

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Emil Forsberg has scored in injury time to send Leipzig back into the German Cup final with a 2-1 win at home over Union Berlin. Benjamin Henrichs crossed the ball for Forsberg to head past Union goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow for a title decider against Freiburg in Berlin’s Olympiastadion on May 21. Leipzig lost last year’s final 4-1 to Borussia Dortmund and the 2019 final 3-0 to Bayern Munich. Both Bundesliga heavyweights were knocked out ahead of the semifinals this season. Freiburg defeated second-division Hamburger SV 3-1 on Tuesday to reach the final for the first time.