McDavid has goal, 2 assists as Oilers beat Stars 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 5-2 for their third straight win. Evander Kane, Derek Ryan, Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers, who are 11-0-1 in their last 12 home games. Evan Bouchard had two assists and Mike Smith stopped 34 shots. Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz each had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who have lost three of their last four. Scott Wedgewood finished with 45 saves.