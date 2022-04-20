Report: 49ers All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel requests trade

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel told ESPN that he has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers as the two sides have been unable to negotiate a long-term deal for one of the league’s top playmakers. Samuel is entering the final year of the rookie deal he signed after being drafted in the second round in 2019 and is looking to take advantage of the exploding market of receiver contracts. Samuel didn’t give a reason for his demand to ESPN and the Niners and his agent didn’t immediately comment on the request.