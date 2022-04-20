Syracuse’s Carrier Dome to get new name

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse’s Carrier Dome is getting a new name. The university and Carrier Global Corporation have agreed to a deal that ends the company’s hold on naming rights to the on-campus venue that’s home to the Syracuse basketball, football, and lacrosse teams, effective May 1. Carrier inked a $2.75 million deal with the university in 1979 for naming rights to the Dome in perpetuity, a financial mistake the school had been trying to rectify. The Dome also will undergo another phase of renovations that includes the removal of bench seats in favor of individual, fixed seats.