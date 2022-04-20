US, Australian swimmers to face off in Duel in the Pool

SYDNEY (AP) — World swimming powers Australia and the United States will contest a Duel in the Pool competition in August. It’s the first time the strong American and Australian squads will have competed against each other in a match-race situation since 2007. The countries collected 50 swimming medals between them at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. Each country will send 30 swimmers to compete at Sydney’s Olympic Aquatic Centre and Bondi Beach for open-water events from Aug. 19-21. First held in 2003, the Duel in the Pool was designed to pit the two powerful swimming nations against each other after they dominated international competition for the best part of a decade.