CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play 24th-ranked Morocco on June 1 in an exhibition at Cincinnati, the first of six warmup matches for the Americans ahead of the World Cup. The No. 15 U.S. also is planning a friendly for June 5, followed by a pair of matches in the CONCACAF Nations League, at home against 170th-ranked Grenada on June 11 and three days later at No. 74 El Salvador. Exhibitions are intended for Sept. 23 and 27.