Alison Lee shoots 66 at breezy Wilshire to take LA Open lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alison Lee shot a 5-under 66 on Thursday afternoon at breezy Wilshire Country Club to take the first-round lead in the DIO Implant LA Open. The resurgent former UCLA star had a bogey-free round in testing conditions to start the LPGA Tour’s two-week run in the Los Angeles area, with the Palos Verdes Championship next week. Lee birdied the par-4 sixth and par-3 seventh on the front nine, then moved up with birdies on the par-3 12th, par-5 15th and par-4 16th. She saved par on the final two holes, making a 6-footer on the par-4 17th and blasting out of the front bunker for a tap-in on the par-3 18th. Fellow afternoon starter Emma Talley and morning players Nasa Hataoka and Emily Kristine Pedersen were a stroke back.