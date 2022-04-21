American defender Chris Richards out for rest of season

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — American defender Chris Richards has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a right thigh injury sustained playing for German team Hoffenheim. Hoffenheim says the 22-year-old central defender suffered a muscle tendon injury in Sunday’s scoreless draw with Greuther Fürth and “is now set for a long spell on the sidelines.” It was likely Richards’ last game for Hoffenheim as the American is on loan at the club from Bayern Munich until the end of the season. Richards made 19 Bundesliga and two German Cup appearances for Hoffenheim this season.