Barcelona wins, delays Madrid’s looming title celebration

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 to make sure Real Madrid will have to wait at least another week to celebrate the Spanish league title. Barcelona’s away victory reduced its gap to Madrid to 15 points and it can further cut it to 12 points on Sunday if it defeats Rayo Vallecano at home in a game it has in hand. Barcelona and Madrid will have five games left. Madrid is trying to clinch its second title in three seasons. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored with a close-range header in the 11th minute to give Barcelona its first win after consecutive home losses.