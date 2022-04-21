Boo-ne! Cabrera free pass with 2,999 hits riles Tigers fans

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera was intentionally walked in the eighth inning with 2,999 career hits, setting off a loud chorus of boos and derisive chants at Comerica Park as the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 3-0. Cabrera was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts, forcing him and Detroit fans to wait at least another day for him to hit the 3,000 mark, a milestone just 32 players have reached in Major League Baseball history. The Tigers led 1-0 when Cabrera came up with two outs and runners on second and third in the eighth. New York manager Aaron Boone held up four fingers to give Cabrera a free pass to the unoccupied base. While strategically sound, the move triggered perhaps the loudest boos ever heard at a Tigers game since Comerica Park opened in 2000.