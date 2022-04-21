Carrasco solid, Lindor homers, Mets take 3 of 4 from Giants

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in almost three years, leading the New York Mets over the San Francisco Giants 6-2. Francisco Lindor, who had three hits, and Eduardo Escobar each connected for solo homers. Escobar’s second-inning shot gave the Mets the lead for good as they took three of four from the Giants. Mets manager Buck Showalter was back in the dugout after missing a game because of a medical procedure. Carrasco allowed four hits and walked none while striking out seven over 7 2/3 innings. It was his longest outing since he went 7 2/3 innings for Cleveland on May 4, 2019, a little more than two months before Carrasco was diagnosed with leukemia.