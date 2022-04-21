Fiala scores 2, playoff-bound Wild beat Canucks 6-3

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis. Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists for the Wild, who also got goals from Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Hartman. Elias Pettersson scored twice for the Canucks and Matthew Highmore had Vancouver’s other goal. Cam Talbot made 21 saves for the Wild to earn his 200th win.