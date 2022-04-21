Jimmy Garoppolo expects to be ready for training camp

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Jimmy Garoppolo expects his shoulder to be ready for training camp — wherever that may be. Garoppolo told the AP Pro Football Podcast on Thursday that his rehab is going well and it’s helping him deal with uncertainty surrounding his future with the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo nearly led the 49ers to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. He guided them to two road wins in the playoffs before losing to the Rams in the NFC championship game. But the 49ers are planning on starting Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in last year’s draft.