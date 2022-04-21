Kentucky guard Sharpe to enter NBA draft, keep eligibility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe will enter the NBA draft and be evaluated while maintaining his collegiate eligibility after not playing last season with the Wildcats. Several NBA mock drafts have projected the 6-foot-6 Sharpe as a possible top-10 selection this summer despite his absence of playing time last season. The freshman practiced with Kentucky and dressed for games after enrolling in January after originally being considered the consensus No. 1 overall prospect of the 2022 class. He has until June 1 to return to school.