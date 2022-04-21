Man United hire Erik ten Hag as 5th manager in 9 years

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has hired Erik ten Hag as its fifth manager in nine years. The Dutchman is leaving his role at Ajax at the end of the season. Ten Hag has signed a contract to 2025. His task is to bring back the successes not seen at United since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013 when the club won the last of its record 20 English titles. United has been led by two interim managers — Michael Carrick and currently Ralf Rangnick — since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired in November. Ten Hag faces a big rebuilding job at United. The team has slipped way behind rivals Manchester City and Liverpool despite the club continuing to spend heavily on players.