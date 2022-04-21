NFL gives defense against Black coaches’ discrimination suit

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is telling a judge there are multiple reasons why a lawsuit brought against it by three Black coaches who allege racist hiring practices should fail. The league said in a letter in advance of an initial hearing before a Manhattan federal judge that it will either ask that the claims of Brian Flores and two other coaches be forced into arbitration or be dismissed without a trial because they lack legal merit. The letter was prepared jointly by lawyers for the coaches and the NFL to notify the judge of each side’s positions in advance of an April 29 hearing.