Pit concerns dissipate as IndyCar drivers crank up speed

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson posted the fastest lap of his career Thursday. And IndyCar drivers got back to work on the second day of Indianapolis 500 testing. This time, there no spins, no crashes and fewer concerns about the slick warmup lane. Drivers raced toward the top of the speed chart on a busy afternoon with 31 of 32 drivers entered in next month’s race turning laps. Two-time series champ Josef Newgarden posted the fastest lap at 229.519 mph. Johnson was eighth at 227,.900,