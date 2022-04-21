Sainz signs new F1 deal with Ferrari until 2024

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. has signed a new contract with Ferrari until 2024. Sainz joined Ferrari from McLaren in 2021 on a two-year contract. Ferrari leads the constructors’ championship after two wins for Sainz’s teammate, Charles Leclerc, in the opening three races. Sainz finished second in Bahrain and third in Saudi Arabia but the Spanish driver crashed out of the last grand prix in Australia. The 27-year-old Sainz is nevertheless third in the drivers’ standings. The next race is this weekend’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. It takes place on a track named after Enzo and Dino Ferrari.