Alcaraz beats top-seeded Tsitsipas to reach Barcelona semis

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz has beaten top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets to advance to the semifinals of the Barcelona Open. Alcaraz won the quarterfinal 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 after breaking the fifth-ranked Greek five times on the outdoor clay court named for Rafael Nadal. The 18-year-old Alcaraz is aiming for his third title of the season after he won at Rio de Janeiro in February and in Miami this month. Both players finished third-round matches earlier on Friday that had been pushed back from the prior day due to rain delays. Alcaraz will face Alex de Minuar next.