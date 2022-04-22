Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:34 PM

Alcaraz beats top-seeded Tsitsipas to reach Barcelona semis

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz has beaten top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets to advance to the semifinals of the Barcelona Open. Alcaraz won the quarterfinal 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 after breaking the fifth-ranked Greek five times on the outdoor clay court named for Rafael Nadal. The 18-year-old Alcaraz is aiming for his third title of the season after he won at Rio de Janeiro in February and in Miami this month. Both players finished third-round matches earlier on Friday that had been pushed back from the prior day due to rain delays. Alcaraz will face Alex de Minuar next.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content