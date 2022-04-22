Defending champ Cirstea reaches semis in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (AP) — Defending champion Sorana Cirstea has advanced to the semifinals at the clay-court Istanbul Championship by defeating Julia Grabher of Austria 7-5, 6-1. Cirstea last year ended a 13-year wait for her second career singles title when she upset Elise Mertens in the final. She will next play third-seeded Veronika Kudermetova or Anna Bondar. Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan reached the last four after beating sixth-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. She will next face Russian player Anastasia Potapova who beat seventh-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-2, 6-2.