Dodgers place setup man Treinen on 10-day injured list

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers setup man Blake Treinen was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort. The move was retroactive to Tuesday, meaning he’ll be eligible to return on April 29. Manager Dave Roberts said earlier this week that Treinen’s arm was “barking” following his last appearance on April 14 against Cincinnati. Treinen is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in three appearances this season, with five strikeouts and no walks.