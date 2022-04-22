Injured Pogba might have played last game for Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Paul Pogba might have played his last game for Manchester United. He came off injured in the 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Tuesday and United manager Ralf Rangnick says Pogba will take at least four weeks to recover. The France midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season. Rangnick says “I don’t think it is very likely that he will be able to play again (this season).” Pogba joined United in 2016 for a second spell at a club where he came through the academy. He has struggled to reproduce the form he delivers on a more consistent basis for the French national team.