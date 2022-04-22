Kraken sign 2nd-round pick Ryker Evans to entry level deal

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have signed defenseman Ryker Evans to a three-year entry level contract. The deal locks up the second draft pick in franchise history. Evans was picked No. 35 overall by the Kraken in last summer’s NHL entry draft. The 20-year-old just completed his fourth season of junior hockey for the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League. Evans set career highs in goals, assists, points, penalty minutes and game-winning goals this season for the Pats.