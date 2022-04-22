Ravens pick higher than usual after injury-filled season

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta feels the Ravens have generally been pretty conservative in the draft when it comes to injuries. That’s a relevant issue after a decimated Baltimore team dropped six straight at the end of last season to miss the playoffs. The Ravens will certainly hope for better luck in 2022. Given what happened last year, the health history of anyone they draft will be scrutinized. Baltimore has the 14th pick in this year’s draft. Only once in the past 15 drafts have the Ravens picked that high. They took tackle Ronnie Stanley at No. 6 in 2016.