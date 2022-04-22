Tsitsipas beats Dimitrov, will face Alcaraz in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas has beaten Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the Barcelona Open quarterfinals. Organizers have slotted in the third round and quarterfinals on Friday to make up for lost playing time this week due to rain delays. That means after a short break Tsitsipas will face local favorite Carlos Alcaraz. Tsitsipas converted six of eight break point chances to stay on course to claiming a second consecutive clay-court title after winning Monte Carlo last weekend. Second-seeded Casper Ruud eased past Emil Ruusuvuori, while third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Frances Tiafoe.