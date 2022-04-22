Verstappen edges Leclerc in qualifying for sprint at Imola

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen has earned his first pole position of the season after an incident-packed qualifying session for the sprint race at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. There were five red flags in qualifying on a rain-sodden day at Imola. The last red flag cut qualifying short with Verstappen edging series leader Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris. The results of the sprint on Saturday set the grid for Sunday’s race and also offer points for the top eight finishers. Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr., spun out at the start of Q2. There was also more disappointment for Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell went out in Q2, too.