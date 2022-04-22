Wendle guaranteed $4.63M by Marlins, could get up to $11.55M

ATLANTA (AP) — Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is guaranteed $4,625,000 under a one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration, a deal that could be worth up to $11.55 million for two seasons. Wendle gets a $4.55 million salary this year, and the deal include a $6.3 million mutual option for 2023 with a $75,000 buyout payable if the team declines the option. The option price can escalate by $700,000 based on plate appearances this season: $100,000 for 250 and each additional 50 through 550.