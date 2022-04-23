Aston Villa snaps losing streak with 0-0 draw at Leicester

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Aston Villa has snapped a four-game losing streak with a 0-0 draw at Leicester in the English Premier League. Steven Gerrard will take it — the last time Villa lost five straight it cost Dean Smith his job as manager. The Liverpool great replaced him back in November. Leicester striker Jamie Vardy returned after missing six weeks with a knee injury, going on in the 71st minute at King Power Stadium but having little impact.