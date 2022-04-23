Bayern Munich wins record 10th consecutive Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title. Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala sent Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with three games of the season remaining. Bayern’s 10th straight German championship is a record among Europe’s top five leagues, eclipsing the nine Serie A titles in a row that Juventus won from 2012-20. Greuther Fürth was relegated earlier after losing at home to Champions League candidate Bayer Leverkusen 4-1.