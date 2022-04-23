Betis beats Valencia 5-4 on penalties to win Copa del Rey

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Real Betis has beaten Valencia 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win the Copa del Rey in Seville. Valencia’s 19-year-old American Yunus Musah is the only penalty taker to miss his shot. Betis striker Borja Iglesias opens the scoring with an 11th-minute header. Hugo Duro equalizes for Valencia in the 30th. It stays 1-1 at the end of regulation and through 30 minutes of extra time. It is Betis’ third Copa del Rey title, ending a 17-year wait for a major title. Betis’ 40-year-old captain Joaquín Sánchez received the trophy from Spain’s King Felipe VI.