Colorado rides Yarbrough to notch 0-0 draw with Charlotte

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — William Yarbrough made six saves to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 0-0 draw with Charlotte FC in MLS action. Yarbrough denied back-to-back shots by Daniel Rios and Karol Swiderski in the 49th minute to preserve the shutout for the Rapids (2-3-3). Yarbrough had a big save in stoppage time, turning away a shot by McKinze Gaines who was through on goal. Diego Rubio had two shots bounce off the crossbar for Colorado. Gyasi Zardes made his debut for Colorado one day after being acquired from the Columbus Crew, coming off the bench at the one-hour mark.