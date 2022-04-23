Lightning get goals from 6 players in big win over Predators

By JOHN KREISER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov scored first-period power-play goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Nashville Predators 6-2. Hedman became only the second defenseman in franchise history to score 20 goals in a season, joining Dan Boyle, who did it in 2006-07. Kucherov finished with a goal and two assists, Steve Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Cirelli and Ross Colton also scored for the Lightning. Brian Elliott made 19 saves. Nashville defensemen Roman Josi and Alexander Carrier scored power-play goals. Saros allowed six goals on 30 shots before being replaced by David Rittich, who made eight saves.