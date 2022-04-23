Monaco goes 3rd after beating Saint-Etienne amid fireworks

PARIS (AP) — Monaco is making a strong finish in the race for Champions League spots after extending its winning streak to six games by defeating Saint-Etienne 4-1. Monaco has moved into third place in the French league. The match was suspended twice after supporters set off fireworks from the stands. The second occasion delayed play for 35 minutes and caused the stadium announcer to warn the crowd that a third incident would lead to the game being abandoned. Monaco trails second-placed Marseille by three points. Lyon has pulled within four points of a Europa Conference League playoff spot by downing mid-table Montpellier 5-2.