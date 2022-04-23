Skip to Content
Panthers win 13th straight, top Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime

By GEORGE RICHARDS
Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored 2:26 into overtime and the NHL-leading Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to a franchise-record 13 games by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night. The 13-game winning streak matches the seventh-longest in NHL history and is the league’s longest such run since Columbus won 16 consecutive games in the 2016-17 season. Claude Giroux had a goal and two assists for Florida, while Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist and Mason Marchment had two assists for the Panthers. Justin Holl and Mitch Marner had goals for Toronto.

