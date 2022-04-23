Raptors’ Barnes wins NBA Rookie of the Year, edging Mobley

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto forward Scottie Barnes has been voted NBA Rookie of the Year, edging Cleveland’s Evan Mobley in a close vote. Barnes got 48 first-place votes and 378 points from a global panel of 100 sports writers and broadcasters. Mobley received 43 first-place votes and finished with 363 points. The difference of 15 points was the smallest margin in the rookie category under the current voting format that began with the 2002-03 season. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the draft, finished third.